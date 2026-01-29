Strategic Water Sharing: Haryana and Rajasthan's Yamuna Pipeline Plan
Haryana and Rajasthan are collaborating on a strategic plan to transfer Yamuna water via underground pipelines from Hathnikund to Rajasthan. With a memorandum of understanding signed, task forces have been formed, and a detailed project report is being prepared for efficient water distribution to address regional needs.
- Country:
- India
In a significant regional collaboration, Haryana and Rajasthan have initiated task forces to devise a comprehensive project for transferring Yamuna water through underground pipelines. The move aims to efficiently channel water from Hathnikund Barrage to various districts in Rajasthan.
Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil, in a written statement, confirmed a memorandum of understanding between the two states, emphasizing the allocation of 577 million cubic metres of Yamuna water for Rajasthan from July to October. This allocation, set by the Upper Yamuna River Board, highlights a critical step in addressing the water needs of regions like Churu, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu.
The project's first phase focuses on utilizing the full capacity of the Western Yamuna Canal while ensuring adequate water supply for drinking and other requirements. With a consultancy firm onboard, Rajasthan aims to complete the project's detailed report within six months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yamuna
- water
- transfer
- Haryana
- Rajasthan
- pipelines
- Hathnikund
- allocation
- project
- collaboration
ALSO READ
Congress Gears Up for Action: Exposing BJP's Missteps in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
Corruption Crackdown: Rajasthan Officials Nabbed in Bribery Bust
Kashmir Students Experience 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' in Rajasthan
Rising Consumer Complaints Against E-commerce in Rajasthan
Rajasthan's Aravalli Crisis: A Call for Environmental Justice