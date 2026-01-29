Left Menu

Mystery Blaze Near Kolkata Uncovers Grim Findings

A devastating fire near Kolkata uncovered 21 body parts from a burnt-out site, complicating identification efforts. Police received 27 missing complaints linked to the January 26 blaze that destroyed warehouses and a momo factory. The blaze's origin remains under investigation, with a cigarette or combustible material suspected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:24 IST
Mystery Blaze Near Kolkata Uncovers Grim Findings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recovery of five more body parts on Thursday from a fire-devastated site near Kolkata has brought the total number of discovered remains to 21, according to senior police officials. The police, grappling with 27 missing person reports, are conducting DNA tests to identify the victims.

The fire erupted late on January 26 at two godowns and a momo factory in South 24 Parganas district. Varied reports suggest differing fire origins, as a preliminary investigation points to the decorators' godown. Firefighters and forensic teams are further probing the scene for clues about the cause of the blaze.

A local eyewitness alleged that a picnic was held at the decorators' godown a day before the incident, with subsequent investigations probing possible causes. The fire spread swiftly, engulfing the facilities, where blood samples of relatives have been collected to support identification through DNA profiling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026