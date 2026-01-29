Mystery Blaze Near Kolkata Uncovers Grim Findings

The recovery of five more body parts on Thursday from a fire-devastated site near Kolkata has brought the total number of discovered remains to 21, according to senior police officials. The police, grappling with 27 missing person reports, are conducting DNA tests to identify the victims.

The fire erupted late on January 26 at two godowns and a momo factory in South 24 Parganas district. Varied reports suggest differing fire origins, as a preliminary investigation points to the decorators' godown. Firefighters and forensic teams are further probing the scene for clues about the cause of the blaze.

A local eyewitness alleged that a picnic was held at the decorators' godown a day before the incident, with subsequent investigations probing possible causes. The fire spread swiftly, engulfing the facilities, where blood samples of relatives have been collected to support identification through DNA profiling.

(With inputs from agencies.)