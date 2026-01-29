Missing 'saroops' case: SGPC provides record to Punjab Police SIT

The SGPC on Thursday said it has provided information as sought by a special investigation team of the Punjab Police, which is probing the case of missing 'saroops' (sacred copies) of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib. The SIT too said it has been provided record after it visited the sub-office of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee here. SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said in connection with the case of 328 sacred 'saroops', the SGPC officially provided the information to the team investigating the matter. Dhami stated that as per the directions of the Akal Takht, all information that was sought in writing by the police has been duly provided. He said considering the sensitivity of the issue and its close association with Sikh sentiments, the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, has also directed that there should be no politicisation, statement-making, or allegations in this matter. He made a special appeal to all concerned parties to strictly adhere to these directions. Dhami further said any additional cooperation formally sought by the SIT in the future will also be extended. A member of the SIT said the SGPC has provided the record, which it will analyse. If the record was found to be not proper, then a demand will again be made from the SGPC, said the SIT member. ''Only after a proper analysis of the record, we can tell how much record we have got and how much is left,'' the SIT member told reporters. Asked how old record the SIT is seeking, he said it has been seeking record from 2008 when the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act was enacted. During the then Akali regime, all the rights to publish Sri Guru Granth Sahib were given to the SGPC through the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008. The Amritsar police had registered a case on December 7, 2025, against 16 people, including a former SGPC official, in connection with the disappearance of 328 'saroops'. The FIR was registered under various IPC sections including 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship or sacred object with intent to insult a religion), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). The matter regarding the disappearance of 'saroops' from the SGPC's publication house in Amritsar came to light in June 2020, leading to a major controversy at that time.

