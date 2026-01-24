Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Reviews Nainital Bypass Project Progress

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami undertook a comprehensive site inspection of the Dunikhal-Ratighat (Padli) motor road work in Nainital this Saturday, marking significant progress towards the completion of the much-anticipated Kainchi Dham Bypass project. According to an official release, the project, under the Chief Minister's leadership, is rapidly nearing its final stage.

During this visit, CM Dhami conducted an on-ground review of the project, gathering comprehensive updates from Public Works Department officials. He emphasized the necessity of completing the bypass before the upcoming peak travel season. The world-renowned Shri Kainchi Dham Temple attracts numerous devotees, domestically and internationally, highlighting the urgent need for improved travel facilities.

The ongoing construction spans an 18.15-km bypass, of which 8 km have already been completed, including hot-mixing, with Rs 12 crore utilized. An additional Rs 5.06 crore has facilitated hill-cutting on the 10.15-km stretch, while essential infrastructure such as culverts and safety walls continue with Rs 9.81 crore allocated. A bridge to the Almora Highway, pivoting the bypass, is also underway, backed by Rs 9.63 crore in funding.

Upon completion, the bypass promises substantial relief from local congestion, offering smooth and safe passageways crucial for local and visiting populations. The project is hailed as a landmark for religious tourism and local transportation. Inspecting the Bhawali Bypass, constructed at Rs 9.99 crore, Dhami acknowledged the alleviation of congestion in the Bhawali market, further ensuring smooth travel during high tourist influx.

The Chief Minister also engaged with local construction workers, commending their contributions, and tourists who lauded Uttarakhand's enhanced travel amenities. Visitors, captivated by the state's scenic beauty and improved infrastructure, expressed a keen desire to return, underscoring the tourism potential once these developments flourish. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)