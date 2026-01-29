SAIL Earns ‘Great Place to Work’ Certification for Third Consecutive Year

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a Maharatna PSU and the country’s largest public sector steel producer, has once again been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ for the period February 2026 to February 2027, marking the third consecutive year of receiving this prestigious recognition. The certification follows a comprehensive, company-wide assessment conducted by the Great Place To Work Institute, India.

The recognition underscores SAIL’s sustained commitment to fostering a modern, agile and employee-centric workplace culture, aligned with both professional excellence and personal growth. The assessment was based on a rigorous survey process covering employees across the organisation, with SAIL recording a notable improvement in its TRUST INDEX© score, which reflects the percentage of employees providing positive feedback about their workplace experience.

The Great Place To Work Institute, a globally respected authority on workplace culture, evaluates organisations on parameters such as trust, credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. Earning this certification highlights SAIL’s success in delivering consistent and meaningful employee experiences across its diverse operations.

Progressive HR initiatives driving workplace transformation

SAIL’s achievement has been supported by the steady rollout of forward-looking human resource initiatives. A key recent intervention is SAIL DARPAN, designed to create a transparent and performance-driven work environment. The initiative focuses on objective evaluation, aligned target-setting and greater accountability, while empowering employees to take ownership of their professional development.

Another significant thrust area has been capability enhancement and career mobility. SAIL has enabled domain-change opportunities for executives through specialised training programmes, supported by Memoranda of Understanding with leading institutions such as IIM Kozhikode, IIM Bangalore, IIM Jammu, IIM Raipur, IIM Ranchi, and reputed institutes including XLRI and ASCI. These programmes are particularly focused on strengthening competencies in marketing and human resources, broadening leadership capabilities within the organisation.

Leadership perspective

Commenting on the achievement, SAIL Chairman and Managing Director, Shri Amarendu Prakash, said:

“Securing the ‘Great Place to Work’ certification for the third consecutive year is a proud moment for all of us at SAIL. This recognition is a reflection of the trust our employees place in the organization and the culture we are collectively building.”

He emphasised that the certification validates SAIL’s ongoing efforts to nurture a workplace that is inclusive, growth-oriented and aligned with the organisation’s long-term vision.

With this continued recognition, SAIL reinforces its position not only as a leader in India’s steel sector but also as an employer committed to building a resilient, motivated and future-ready workforce.