Army Accident in Saputara: Overturned GTV Injures Eight

In a dramatic accident in Gujarat's Saputara, eight Indian Army personnel were injured when a Gun Towing Vehicle (GTV) overturned. The incident, which happened at 11:30 a.m., resulted in two of the personnel sustaining critical injuries, local police reported.

The mishap occurred as two GTVs carrying artillery were on their way from Nashik to Jodhpur, halting briefly in Navsari. One vehicle, transporting an eight-tonne artillery gun, lost control and overturned due to suspected brake failure while maneuvering a curve in the hills.

Emergency services rushed the injured to Ahwa's civil hospital. The overturned vehicle blocked a crucial road, disrupting traffic until a crane restored normal flow after two hours. Authorities noted that the curve where the accident took place is an accident-prone area.

(With inputs from agencies.)