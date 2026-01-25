Left Menu

Manipur Mourning: Tragic End and Ethnic Tensions

The last rites of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, suspectedly killed by Kuki militants, were observed in Kakching district. The process involved family and political discussions, with calls for investigation and justice. Ethnic tensions complicate this tragic murder, threatening the ongoing peace process in Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:07 IST
  • India

The funeral of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, killed in a tragic incident in Manipur, took place at his birthplace in Kakching district. His murder, suspected to involve Kuki militants, adds to the growing ethnic tensions in the region.

Following a meeting with family members, Joint Action Committee representatives, and Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the body was released from the JNIMS morgue in Imphal. The governor showed support for the family's demands for justice.

Rishikanta's abduction and subsequent killing have sparked calls for an investigation, with accusations against his Kuki wife. The incident challenges stability in Manipur, sparking political and ethnic debates amid a call for peace.

