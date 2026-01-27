Left Menu

International Powers Urge Adherence to Syrian Ceasefire Extension

The UK, US, France, and Germany support a 15-day extension of the Syrian ceasefire, calling for strict adherence and restraint from all parties. They urge external parties to join in peace efforts and push for a permanent ceasefire.

International Powers Urge Adherence to Syrian Ceasefire Extension
LONDON, Jan 27 - Britain, the United States, France, and Germany have collectively endorsed a 15-day extension to the current ceasefire between Syrian government forces and Kurdish entities. The international quartet emphasizes strict compliance with the ceasefire terms and calls for maximum restraint from all involved parties.

In a collaborative statement, these Western nations underscore the importance of adherence to the ceasefire and encourage external entities to participate in the peace initiative and the reduction of violence in the affected regions.

The group's statement also highlights the necessity for all involved parties to rapidly negotiate a permanent ceasefire solution to ensure long-term stability and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

