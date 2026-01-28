Putin and Al-Sharaa Forge New Paths in Russian-Syrian Relations
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa are set to meet in Moscow to discuss the future of Russia's military presence in Syria. This comes after Russia began withdrawing from Qamishli airport but aims to maintain its larger bases on the Mediterranean. Their talks will also cover regional stability and economic cooperation.
In a pivotal meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa will engage in discussions in Moscow on Wednesday, focusing on the future of Russia's military footprint in Syria, as confirmed by the Kremlin.
This comes on the heels of reports by Reuters that Moscow is in the process of withdrawing its forces from the Qamishli airport in northeast Syria, while still retaining its primary military bases located on the Mediterranean coastline, strategically enhancing its Middle Eastern grip.
The dialogue between the leaders is expected to encompass economic cooperation and regional stability. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that military topics would undoubtedly appear on the agenda. However, he remained silent when questioned about the potential extradition of Bashar al-Assad, the deposed former Syrian leader now residing in Moscow.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Putin-Sharaa Meeting: Redefining Military Strategy in Syria
Declining ATM Withdrawals: A 2025 Snapshot
Staggering Military Losses: Russian-Ukraine War Casualties Soar Towards 2 Million
Israel's Political Tug-of-War: State Budget and Military Conscription in Focus
Middle East Tension Mounts Amid Iran Protests and US Military Presence