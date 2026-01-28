Putin and Al-Sharaa Forge New Paths in Russian-Syrian Relations

In a pivotal meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa will engage in discussions in Moscow on Wednesday, focusing on the future of Russia's military footprint in Syria, as confirmed by the Kremlin.

This comes on the heels of reports by Reuters that Moscow is in the process of withdrawing its forces from the Qamishli airport in northeast Syria, while still retaining its primary military bases located on the Mediterranean coastline, strategically enhancing its Middle Eastern grip.

The dialogue between the leaders is expected to encompass economic cooperation and regional stability. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that military topics would undoubtedly appear on the agenda. However, he remained silent when questioned about the potential extradition of Bashar al-Assad, the deposed former Syrian leader now residing in Moscow.

