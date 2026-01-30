Erdogan tells Iran's Pezeshkian Turkey can be facilitator between Iran-US

President Tayyip Erdogan told his ‌Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in a call ⁠on Friday that Turkey was ready to play a facilitator role ​between Iran and the United States ‍to ease the tensions between the two sides, the Turkish presidency said.

"President ⁠Erdogan ‌emphasised ⁠that Turkey was ready to take up ‍a facilitator role between Iran ​and the United States to ⁠ease tensions and resolve issues," the presidency ⁠said in a statement on X, adding Erdogan would ⁠also receive Iran's foreign minister, who is ⁠visiting ‌Turkey for talks with his Turkish counterpart.

