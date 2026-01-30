Erdogan tells Iran's Pezeshkian Turkey can be facilitator between Iran-US
President Tayyip Erdogan told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in a call on Friday that Turkey was ready to play a facilitator role between Iran and the United States to ease the tensions between the two sides, the Turkish presidency said.
"President Erdogan emphasised that Turkey was ready to take up a facilitator role between Iran and the United States to ease tensions and resolve issues," the presidency said in a statement on X, adding Erdogan would also receive Iran's foreign minister, who is visiting Turkey for talks with his Turkish counterpart.
