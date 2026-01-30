Left Menu

Ajit Pawar's family collects his ashes a day after cremation

A day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was cremated in his hometown Baramati in Pune district following his death in a plane crash, his two sons on Friday collected his ashes from the funeral site. On Friday, Pawars sons Parth and Jay collected the ashes from the cremation ground.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-01-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 15:34 IST
Ajit Pawar's family collects his ashes a day after cremation
  • Country:
  • India

A day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was cremated in his hometown Baramati in Pune district following his death in a plane crash, his two sons on Friday collected his ashes from the funeral site. Pawar (66), fondly called 'Dada' (elder brother), and four others died after the plane carrying them crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of the tabletop airstrip at Baramati on Wednesday morning. He was cremated with full state honours on Thursday at the Vidya Pratishthan College ground in Baramati, located around 100 kms from Pune city, in the presence of prominent politicians and thousands of people. On Friday, Pawar's sons Parth and Jay collected the ashes from the cremation ground. The late leader's uncle and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and other members of the family were present during the ritual. In Hinduism, ashes are traditionally collected on the next day of the cremation and later immersed in a river. Rohit Pawar, NCP (SP) MLA and nephew of Ajit Pawar, wrote an emotional post on the latter's death. ''I never even dreamt that the very land where Ajit Dada nurtured a garden of development would one day witness the collection of his ashes. Nobody's wish prevails before the cruelty of destiny,'' he said. ''While collecting the ashes today, it felt as if you might suddenly rise from them like a phoenix, standing tall with the same commanding presence, and say to us in your familiar voice - 'Hey fools, why are you shedding tears? I was just pulling your leg. I was conducting a mock drill to see how prepared you are to face a crisis. Now get up, get back to work. We have so much to do for Maharashtra, for the common man here. Come on, don't be late...','' the post added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026