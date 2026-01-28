Left Menu

Unrest and Minerals: U.S. - Congo Deal Faces Scrutiny

Corneille Nangaa, head of the Congolese rebel coalition AFC, criticizes a minerals deal between Kinshasa and Washington. Citing constitutional violations and lack of transparency, he questions the investment's feasibility in M23-held areas. The Congolese presidency refutes these claims, emphasizing the deal's constitutional alignment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, Corneille Nangaa, leader of the Congolese rebel coalition Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), denounced a minerals deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the United States, labeling it unconstitutional and obscure. He highlighted significant procedural flaws that could hinder the agreement's successful implementation.

The deal, signed in Washington last December, grants the U.S. increased access to Congo's critical minerals in return for investment and security cooperation. However, most of these resources are in areas controlled by the M23 rebel group, adding complexity to the partnership amidst ongoing regional conflict.

The Congolese presidency categorically dismissed Nangaa's claims, asserting the agreement's legitimacy within constitutional parameters and promising parliamentary review. As tensions simmer, this situation underscores the fragility of economic ventures in conflict zones rich in natural resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

