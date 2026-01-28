Tragedy in Thane: A Community Mourns Vidip Jadhav

Shock and despair engulfed the Vitawa locality in Thane's Kalwa as news spread that Vidip Jadhav, a Personal Security Officer to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, perished in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday morning.

The aircraft, carrying Pawar, went down at 8.50 am, tragically resulting in no survivors. Jadhav leaves behind his parents, a 14-year-old daughter, and a nine-year-old son, who are now dealing with the loss.

As neighbors grapple with the heartbreaking loss of a man they called ''warm and deeply respectful,'' the lane leading to his Krishna Vihar residence echoes with their grief. Witnesses recall seeing him depart for work, unaware it would be the last time.

(With inputs from agencies.)