Tragedy in Thane: A Community Mourns Vidip Jadhav

Vidip Jadhav, a PSO to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, was killed in a plane crash in Baramati. The tragic event left the Vitawa community in shock, as Jadhav was fondly remembered by neighbors as warm and respectful. His family is now coping with the sudden loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:12 IST
Shock and despair engulfed the Vitawa locality in Thane's Kalwa as news spread that Vidip Jadhav, a Personal Security Officer to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, perished in a plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday morning.

The aircraft, carrying Pawar, went down at 8.50 am, tragically resulting in no survivors. Jadhav leaves behind his parents, a 14-year-old daughter, and a nine-year-old son, who are now dealing with the loss.

As neighbors grapple with the heartbreaking loss of a man they called ''warm and deeply respectful,'' the lane leading to his Krishna Vihar residence echoes with their grief. Witnesses recall seeing him depart for work, unaware it would be the last time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

