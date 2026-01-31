UP: Jailor suspended over release of gangster-act accused without court order

The Uttar Pradesh prisons department has suspended a jailor at Banda district jail and initiated departmental proceedings against him in connection with the release of gangster-act accused Ravi Kana despite his detention under a B-warrant, officials said on Saturday. According to a statement issued by the Headquarters, Prison Administration and Correctional Services, Uttar Pradesh, preliminary findings revealed that undertrial prisoner Ravindra Singh alias Ravi Kana, lodged at Banda district jail, was released on January 29 even after jail authorities were aware that he had been summoned on a B-warrant (for production before court). Based on the primary inquiry report submitted by the Banda jail superintendent, Jailor Vikram Singh Yadav has been placed under suspension and departmental action has been initiated against him, the statement said, adding that a detailed inquiry into the matter is being conducted by the deputy inspector general (prisons), Prayagraj. The action comes a day after a chief judicial magistrate court in Noida issued a showcause notice to the Banda jail superintendent over Kana's release without any court order, despite the accused being required to remain in judicial custody in connection with a case registered at Dankaur police station in Gautam Budh Nagar. Kana, a scrap dealer accused of building a criminal empire through coercion and extortion, was arrested in 2024 under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. He was transferred to Banda jail in August 2024 for administrative reasons and was produced before the Noida court through video conferencing earlier this week. Police have formed multiple teams to trace Kana after his release, officials said, adding that raids are being conducted at several possible locations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)