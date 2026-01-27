Uttar Pradesh Magistrate Sparks Political Controversy with Protest

The suspension of Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri by the Uttar Pradesh government has ignited a significant political controversy. Accused of indiscipline after protesting government policies, Agnihotri sat on a dharna at the district magistrate's office, alleging a conspiracy against him.

Agnihotri, a 2019-batch Provincial Civil Service officer, tendered his resignation citing disagreements with the new University Grants Commission regulations, which he claims could stir caste-based discontent. Following this, he protested with supporters outside the district magistrate's office, challenging what he perceives as a targeted conspiracy.

Despite increased police presence, Agnihotri vowed to take legal action, potentially escalating to the Supreme Court. The administration, however, dismissed claims of a plan against him as baseless. Agnihotri's protest highlights growing dissent towards UGC regulations and calls for a review.

(With inputs from agencies.)