Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Magistrate Sparks Political Controversy with Protest

Alankar Agnihotri, a Provincial Civil Service officer, resigned and protested against the new UGC regulations, alleging they could cause caste-based discontent. His suspension by the Uttar Pradesh government triggered controversy. Agnihotri plans to escalate the matter legally, insisting he faces a conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh Magistrate Sparks Political Controversy with Protest
Alankar Agnihotri
  • Country:
  • India

The suspension of Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri by the Uttar Pradesh government has ignited a significant political controversy. Accused of indiscipline after protesting government policies, Agnihotri sat on a dharna at the district magistrate's office, alleging a conspiracy against him.

Agnihotri, a 2019-batch Provincial Civil Service officer, tendered his resignation citing disagreements with the new University Grants Commission regulations, which he claims could stir caste-based discontent. Following this, he protested with supporters outside the district magistrate's office, challenging what he perceives as a targeted conspiracy.

Despite increased police presence, Agnihotri vowed to take legal action, potentially escalating to the Supreme Court. The administration, however, dismissed claims of a plan against him as baseless. Agnihotri's protest highlights growing dissent towards UGC regulations and calls for a review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026