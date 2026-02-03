Left Menu

Espionage in the Ranks: Poland's Defence Ministry Under Scrutiny

Poland's Military Counterintelligence Service has detained a Defence Ministry employee suspected of collaborating with Russian intelligence. The news was reported by Onet. Reuters was unable to reach a Defence Ministry spokesperson for comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

An employee of Poland's Defence Ministry has been detained by the Military Counterintelligence Service over suspicions of collaboration with Russian intelligence, as revealed by news sources at Onet.

The arrest points to serious concerns about security breaches within the Ministry, which has been tight-lipped about the issue.

Despite attempts, Reuters has not yet received any official statements from the Defence Ministry, leaving much room for speculation and further inquiry.

