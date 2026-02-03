Left Menu

Tragic Night Out: Businessman Dies After Helmet Attack

Shivam Gupta, a 36-year-old businessman from Delhi, died after being brutally attacked with a helmet by food delivery partners following an argument. Despite undergoing surgery and showing signs of recovery, he succumbed to his injuries. The incident has left his family devastated, seeking justice for the deadly altercation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:59 IST
Tragic Night Out: Businessman Dies After Helmet Attack
  • Country:
  • India

A late-night altercation in Delhi's Connaught Place turned fatal for 36-year-old businessman Shivam Gupta, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a violent attack by food delivery partners. The incident occurred on January 2, leaving Gupta's family devastated and desperate for justice.

After the altercation near E-Block, a PCR call alerted police to an unconscious man on the road. Gupta was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, including multiple hematomas. Although he underwent surgery and briefly showed improvement, he died on January 19.

Police have apprehended two suspects and continue their investigation to identify all involved. Family members mourn the tragic loss, urging for strict action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026