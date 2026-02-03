Tragic Night Out: Businessman Dies After Helmet Attack

A late-night altercation in Delhi's Connaught Place turned fatal for 36-year-old businessman Shivam Gupta, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a violent attack by food delivery partners. The incident occurred on January 2, leaving Gupta's family devastated and desperate for justice.

After the altercation near E-Block, a PCR call alerted police to an unconscious man on the road. Gupta was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, including multiple hematomas. Although he underwent surgery and briefly showed improvement, he died on January 19.

Police have apprehended two suspects and continue their investigation to identify all involved. Family members mourn the tragic loss, urging for strict action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)