High-Stakes Bail Drama: Chhattisgarh's Liquor Scam Unfolds

The Supreme Court granted interim bail to former Chhattisgarh excise minister Kawasi Lakhma in two alleged liquor scam cases. The court imposed strict bail conditions, including living outside the state. The cases, involving high-profile individuals and significant financial irregularities, are ongoing, with hundreds of witnesses yet to be examined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:03 IST
Kawasi Lakhma
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Congress MLA and former Chhattisgarh excise minister Kawasi Lakhma, involved in two alleged liquor scam cases. These cases were independently lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the state police, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigations.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, acknowledged that Lakhma had been in custody since January 2025 on charges of money laundering. Despite stringent bail conditions, such as living outside the state and surrendering his passport, Lakhma's bail highlights the complexities of the trials yet to commence.

The liquor scandal, reportedly operational between 2019 and 2022 under the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government, is alleged to have caused massive financial loss to the state. The scandal reveals a deep-seated web of corruption involving high-profile individuals managing vast sums, with ongoing probes seeking justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

