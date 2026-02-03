SC grants interim bail to Chhattisgarh Congress MLA and former excise minister Kawasi Lakhma in alleged liquor scam cases.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:30 IST
- Country:
- India
