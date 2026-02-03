Family Arrested with 8.6 Kg of Ganja in Jharkhand

In a significant drug bust in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police arrested four family members, including three women, for possession of 8.6 kg of ganja. The operation took place on Monday after law enforcement received a crucial tip-off.

The arrests occurred at a residence in Madhushala Colony, within the jurisdiction of the Hussainabad police station. The family members taken into custody have been identified as Anita Devi (42), Durga Devi (45), Sabita Devi (46), and Uday Prasad (44).

The seized ganja is estimated to have a market value of around Rs 6 lakh, according to SP Reeshma Ramesan. This case highlights ongoing efforts by local authorities to combat drug trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)