Cigarette Dispute Leads to Fatal Altercation

A fatal confrontation resulted from an argument over cigarette payment, leading to the death of shop owner Yallappa Durgappa Naik in a district incident, authorities revealed. The altercation erupted when four inebriated youths returned from a local fair and stopped at Naik's store in Kadoli village, insisting on purchasing a cigarette without immediate payment.

Police reports indicate that Naik, who ran a provision store, was assaulted by the youths, identified as Prajjwal Patil, Nikhil Chougale, Vivek Chougale, and Shridhar Patil, after he demanded payment. The confrontation left Naik with severe injuries, and he succumbed to them while en route to the hospital on Tuesday night.

Authorities responded promptly, capturing all four suspects within thirty minutes of the occurrence. The Kakati police have registered a case and are delving deeper into the matter. The incident highlights concerns over alcohol-related violence and public safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)