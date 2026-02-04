Left Menu

Cigarette Dispute Leads to Fatal Altercation

A shop owner in Kadoli village was fatally assaulted over a cigarette payment argument with intoxicated youths. The altercation resulted in the death of Yallappa Durgappa Naik, and police swiftly arrested the four accused involved. The case is under further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 04-02-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 14:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal confrontation resulted from an argument over cigarette payment, leading to the death of shop owner Yallappa Durgappa Naik in a district incident, authorities revealed. The altercation erupted when four inebriated youths returned from a local fair and stopped at Naik's store in Kadoli village, insisting on purchasing a cigarette without immediate payment.

Police reports indicate that Naik, who ran a provision store, was assaulted by the youths, identified as Prajjwal Patil, Nikhil Chougale, Vivek Chougale, and Shridhar Patil, after he demanded payment. The confrontation left Naik with severe injuries, and he succumbed to them while en route to the hospital on Tuesday night.

Authorities responded promptly, capturing all four suspects within thirty minutes of the occurrence. The Kakati police have registered a case and are delving deeper into the matter. The incident highlights concerns over alcohol-related violence and public safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

