UNICEF Warns 450,000 Children at Risk of Malnutrition Amid Jonglei Violence

More than 450,000 children in Jonglei state, South Sudan, are at risk of acute malnutrition as escalating violence drives mass displacement and shuts down critical health and nutrition services, UNICEF has warned.

An upsurge in violent clashes since the beginning of 2026 has reportedly displaced at least 250,000 people, particularly across northern and central Jonglei—areas already facing some of the highest child malnutrition rates in the country.

“We are extremely concerned for women and children impacted by these violent clashes,” said Noala Skinner, UNICEF Country Representative in South Sudan. “A malnourished child without treatment is 12 times more likely to die. We urgently call on all parties to cease the violence and allow rapid, safe and unimpeded access for humanitarian workers to reach displaced and highly vulnerable communities.”

Health and Nutrition Services Pushed to Breaking Point

Humanitarian access has been severely constrained by restrictions on river, air and road travel, leaving aid agencies unable to reach those most in need. As a result:

Six counties in Jonglei have already run out of—or are close to running out of— therapeutic foods , a lifesaving treatment for severely malnourished children

17 health facilities nationwide have closed due to conflict, suspending associated nutrition services

10 incidents of looting of health and nutrition supplies have been recorded, five in Jonglei alone

The disruption comes at a critical time, as children displaced by violence face heightened risks from hunger, disease and lack of medical care.

UNICEF Responding Despite Severe Constraints

Despite the access challenges, UNICEF says it is continuing to respond where possible.

Emergency supplies already dispatched include:

Water purification equipment, buckets and soap to Duk county , amid concerns of a potential cholera outbreak

Malaria treatment, therapeutic food and emergency health kits to Akobo, sufficient to treat more than 10,000 people

UNICEF stressed that without immediate improvements in security and humanitarian access, the situation could rapidly deteriorate, placing tens of thousands of children at imminent risk.

Call for Immediate Action

UNICEF is urging all parties to the conflict to:

End hostilities

Protect civilians and essential infrastructure

Guarantee safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access

“Children should never pay the price of conflict,” Skinner said. “Without urgent action, preventable deaths will rise in a crisis that is already devastating families across Jonglei.”