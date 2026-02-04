Left Menu

Battle in Balochistan: A Struggle for Control Amidst Escalating Insurgency

Pakistan's security forces have regained control of a southwestern town from separatist insurgents following a three-day battle. The attacks by the Baloch Liberation Army led to 58 deaths as militants stormed various locations in Balochistan. Tensions continue as accusations of foreign involvement complicate the conflict.

Pakistan's security forces have regained control of a southwestern town after intense clashes with separatist insurgents, escalating the ongoing conflict in Balochistan. The violence, which unfolded over three days, has resulted in 58 fatalities, marking one of the most significant attacks by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) in recent history.

The insurgents launched a series of coordinated assaults across the province on Saturday, targeting schools, banks, markets, and security installations, creating chaos and fear. Security forces employed drones and helicopters to combat the threat and ultimately reestablished control of the embattled town of Nushki late on Monday.

The BLA claims significant casualties among Pakistani soldiers, while accusations of Indian involvement add to the complexity. Former military officials suggest the insurgency has evolved, with external support fueling its operations, though resolution calls for a political approach. The interior ministry remains unresponsive to media inquiries, underscoring the ongoing tensions in the volatile region.

