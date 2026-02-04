Left Menu

AFC/M23 Rebel Leader Claims Responsibility for Kisangani Airport Drone Attack

The AFC/M23 leader in the Democratic Republic of Congo admits orchestrating a drone attack on Kisangani airport, marking it as a warning to the government. Despite the attack's failure, it underscores the conflict's intensity and the call for ceasefire adherence amid ongoing peace talks in Doha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:12 IST
AFC/M23 Rebel Leader Claims Responsibility for Kisangani Airport Drone Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The leader of the AFC/M23 rebel group has accepted responsibility for orchestrating a drone attack aimed at Kisangani airport in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Despite all eight drones being shot down, the assault was described as a warning to the government amidst mounting tensions.

The airport, a vital hub located 17 km from Kisangani, was targeted with explosive-laden drones over the weekend. However, the provincial government reported that the assault was thwarted before causing damage. The attack highlights the extensive reach of AFC/M23, which has seized substantial territories in North and South Kivu and captured key cities like Goma and Bukavu.

Rebel leader Corneille Nangaa emphasized that Congo's military air operations are compromised, issuing a threat towards aircraft used against rebel-occupied zones. Concurrently, calls for a peaceful resolution and adherence to a ceasefire are being reiterated, with new progress on ceasefire monitoring being reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nestle Expands Infant Formula Recall Amid New EU Safety Standards

Nestle Expands Infant Formula Recall Amid New EU Safety Standards

 Global
2
Justice Served: Family Acquitted in Acid Attack Property Dispute Case

Justice Served: Family Acquitted in Acid Attack Property Dispute Case

 India
3
NSE to Chart IPO Course After Decade-Long Delay

NSE to Chart IPO Course After Decade-Long Delay

 India
4
Eureka Forbes Faces Profit Decline Amid Challenges

Eureka Forbes Faces Profit Decline Amid Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026