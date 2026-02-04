AFC/M23 Rebel Leader Claims Responsibility for Kisangani Airport Drone Attack

The leader of the AFC/M23 rebel group has accepted responsibility for orchestrating a drone attack aimed at Kisangani airport in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Despite all eight drones being shot down, the assault was described as a warning to the government amidst mounting tensions.

The airport, a vital hub located 17 km from Kisangani, was targeted with explosive-laden drones over the weekend. However, the provincial government reported that the assault was thwarted before causing damage. The attack highlights the extensive reach of AFC/M23, which has seized substantial territories in North and South Kivu and captured key cities like Goma and Bukavu.

Rebel leader Corneille Nangaa emphasized that Congo's military air operations are compromised, issuing a threat towards aircraft used against rebel-occupied zones. Concurrently, calls for a peaceful resolution and adherence to a ceasefire are being reiterated, with new progress on ceasefire monitoring being reported.

