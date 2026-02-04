Left Menu

Royal Falls from Grace: Prince Andrew's Humiliating Exit from Windsor

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' younger brother, has vacated his Windsor mansion amid renewed scrutiny over Jeffrey Epstein ties. Facing public disgrace and new allegations, he relocated under the cover of darkness, with Prince Charles stripping him of his prince title for a clean monarchy break.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:24 IST
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, King Charles' younger sibling, has vacated the Royal Lodge in Windsor amid fresh revelations about his connection with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. According to a royal insider, he quietly left his long-term residence on Monday night, moving to a cottage in Sandringham, located on the king's Norfolk estate.

The move was a result of mounting public pressure and the release of new files by the U.S. Justice Department. These documents prompted Thames Valley Police to revisit allegations against him, with the scandal tarnishing the image of Britain's royal family. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

In a significant move, his brother, King Charles, stripped Andrew of his princely title in October. Further fallout extended to the political realm, where British police opened an investigation into Peter Mandelson, a former ambassador, for allegedly leaking sensitive market information to Epstein. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for Andrew to testify before the U.S. Congress amid the ongoing controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

