High Court's Alarm Over 13-Year Delay in Justice Execution

The Delhi High Court has voiced concern over a staggering 13-year delay in securing the arrest of a convicted murderer, attributing it to severe systemic failures. The convict, despite dismissal of his appeal, remained at liberty due to lapses in coordination among various judicial departments.

In response, Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja took serious note of this anomaly, stressing the urgent need for mechanisms to ensure judicial orders are effectively enforced. The bench criticized the apparent lack of synchronization between the trial court, jail administration, and police that allowed such extensive delay.

To address these deficiencies, the court mandated communication improvements and rigorous follow-ups post-conviction. New protocols include immediate information relay among legal entities when interim bail or sentence suspension is involved, ensuring convicts return to custody promptly.

