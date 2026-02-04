Left Menu

Major Drug Bust and Crackdown on Illegal Foreign Nationals in Nalasopara

Police in Nalasopara East detained 109 Nigerian nationals as part of a crackdown on illegal residents, seizing 2 kg of cocaine in the process. None presented valid documents, and those who can't provide them will face legal action, including possible deportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:14 IST
In a significant operation targeting illegal foreign nationals, law enforcement officials detained 109 Nigerian individuals in Nalasopara East. During the crackdown, authorities seized approximately 2 kg of cocaine, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Poornima Chowgule-Shringi.

Initiated at 6 a.m., the operation involved teams from the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police, who searched for undocumented foreigners following reports of drug-related activities. Despite multiple searches, none of the detainees could produce valid travel or residential documents, said the police.

Recent intelligence indicated that foreign nationals, including those from Uganda and Ghana, have been involved in drug peddling and setting up illegal operations. The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation has long been aware of these activities, prompting a concerted effort to address the issue. The detained individuals were given a chance to present legal documentation; those who fail to do so will face deportation.

