Chhattisgarh Cabinet Accelerates Digital and Security Upgrades

The Chhattisgarh cabinet approved the creation of a Special Operations Group and district-level anti-narcotics task forces, alongside other initiatives. This includes establishing Flight Training Organisations and promoting startup innovations. Digital infrastructure will also be expanded, with cloud-first and mobile tower schemes enhancing state efficiency.

In a significant move, the Chhattisgarh cabinet on Wednesday green-lit the establishment of a Special Operations Group (SOG) within the state police, alongside district-level anti-narcotics task forces in ten districts. The decision, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, aims to bolster rapid response to threats and enhance security frameworks.

Additionally, the cabinet has laid out plans to set up Flight Training Organisations across state airports, indicating a shift towards improved pilot training facilities through private partnerships. This development is expected to advance aircraft recycling and promote aero sports, reflecting a broader vision aimed at meeting the surging demand of the aviation sector.

Further, the cabinet authorized a slew of policies to escalate innovation and digital growth. With the Chhattisgarh Innovation and Startup Promotion Policy 2025-26 in place, the state aspires to become a major innovation hub. The approval of the Cloud First Policy and a Mobile Tower Scheme targets enhanced digital infrastructure, promising improved efficiency and security across state services.

