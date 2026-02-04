Left Menu

Global Diplomatic Calendar: Key International Visits and Events

The content presents a comprehensive schedule of diplomatic visits and international events occurring in February and March 2026. Highlighted are state visits by global leaders, key economic and political meetings, and cultural events, emphasizing the importance of these gatherings in shaping international relations.

Updated: 04-02-2026 18:20 IST
Global Diplomatic Calendar: Key International Visits and Events
The schedule of international diplomatic activities for early 2026 reveals a busy period, with numerous high-profile visits and events across the globe. These engagements underscore the continuous efforts of world leaders to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relationships.

Among the notable mentions are state visits by leaders such as the Indian Prime Minister to Malaysia, the Japanese President's visit to the UAE, and key meetings like the Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington D.C. Such interactions are pivotal in fostering economic, political, and cultural ties between nations.

Moreover, the calendar also highlights significant cultural and political events, including the Venice Carnival, the Berlin International Film Festival, and multiple national elections and referenda. These happenings are integral in shaping the dynamics of both national and international arenas.

