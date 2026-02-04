Global Diplomatic Calendar: Key International Visits and Events

The schedule of international diplomatic activities for early 2026 reveals a busy period, with numerous high-profile visits and events across the globe. These engagements underscore the continuous efforts of world leaders to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relationships.

Among the notable mentions are state visits by leaders such as the Indian Prime Minister to Malaysia, the Japanese President's visit to the UAE, and key meetings like the Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington D.C. Such interactions are pivotal in fostering economic, political, and cultural ties between nations.

Moreover, the calendar also highlights significant cultural and political events, including the Venice Carnival, the Berlin International Film Festival, and multiple national elections and referenda. These happenings are integral in shaping the dynamics of both national and international arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)