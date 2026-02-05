The expiration of the New START treaty, marking an end to over fifty years of nuclear arms control between Russia and the United States, has sparked concerns of a renewed arms race. Moscow expressed readiness for security discussions, despite the U.S. overlooking its proposal to extend missile and warhead limits.

Security analysts caution that the absence of a treaty framework could result in strategic unpredictability. Both nations are now free to enhance their nuclear capabilities, posing significant logistical challenges. Russian authorities, while criticizing the U.S., pledged to act prudently by reassessing U.S. military positions.

As geopolitical tensions rise, Russia remains open to diplomatic dialogue for stabilization, should favorable conditions emerge. Meanwhile, President Trump has yet to disclose a definitive strategy on arms control, as calls for broader international involvement, including China, continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)