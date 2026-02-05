Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Missing Persons Crisis: Court Takes Notice

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the disturbing number of missing persons in Uttar Pradesh. With over 1.08 lakh individuals unaccounted for over two years, but police initiated action in only about 9,700 cases. The court expressed deep concern over the negligence and demanded urgent measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-02-2026 00:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 00:56 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Missing Persons Crisis: Court Takes Notice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has taken a strong stance on the stark issue of missing persons in Uttar Pradesh, as it registers a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to address the crisis.

Drawing from a case involving Vikrama Prasad, whose son has been missing since July 2024, the bench expressed grave concerns about the lack of police action despite 1.08 lakh complaints registered in the last two years. Shockingly, effective measures were employed in only about 9,700 cases.

Noting the overall lethargic response from the authorities, the court stressed the urgent need for a more proactive approach. It has demanded a comprehensive affidavit from the state's additional chief secretary (home) and scheduled the matter for a hearing on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Unwavering Support for Cuba Amid U.S. Tensions

China's Unwavering Support for Cuba Amid U.S. Tensions

 Global
2
Sabarimala Gold Loss: Allegations of Conspiracy and Political Interference

Sabarimala Gold Loss: Allegations of Conspiracy and Political Interference

 India
3
Delhi Police Cracks Down on Counterfeit Jeans Racket

Delhi Police Cracks Down on Counterfeit Jeans Racket

 India
4
Oscar Piastri: Fair Play Amidst Formula One Drama

Oscar Piastri: Fair Play Amidst Formula One Drama

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026