Uttar Pradesh's Missing Persons Crisis: Court Takes Notice

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has taken a strong stance on the stark issue of missing persons in Uttar Pradesh, as it registers a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to address the crisis.

Drawing from a case involving Vikrama Prasad, whose son has been missing since July 2024, the bench expressed grave concerns about the lack of police action despite 1.08 lakh complaints registered in the last two years. Shockingly, effective measures were employed in only about 9,700 cases.

Noting the overall lethargic response from the authorities, the court stressed the urgent need for a more proactive approach. It has demanded a comprehensive affidavit from the state's additional chief secretary (home) and scheduled the matter for a hearing on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)