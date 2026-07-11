Indonesian Prosecutor Resigns Amid Corruption Raids

A Top Indonesian Prosecutor Resigned On Saturday After Police Conducted A Series Of Raids Related To Corruption Investigations This Week

In a significant development, a prominent Indonesian prosecutor resigned this Saturday after a series of police raids linked to corruption investigations.

Authorities targeted several locations, including the prosecutor's residence, uncovering cash exceeding $20 million in multiple currencies and 74 kilograms of gold bars.

The raids reflect ongoing efforts to combat entrenched corruption within Indonesia's legal and governmental institutions.