Indonesian Prosecutor Resigns Amid Corruption Raids
A leading Indonesian prosecutor stepped down following a succession of police raids aimed at probing corruption. Authorities discovered over $20 million in cash across various currencies and seized 74 kilograms of gold bars. The raids targeted multiple locations, including the prosecutor's own home.
In a significant development, a prominent Indonesian prosecutor resigned this Saturday after a series of police raids linked to corruption investigations.
Authorities targeted several locations, including the prosecutor's residence, uncovering cash exceeding $20 million in multiple currencies and 74 kilograms of gold bars.
The raids reflect ongoing efforts to combat entrenched corruption within Indonesia's legal and governmental institutions.
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