Indonesian Prosecutor Resigns Amid Corruption Raids

A leading Indonesian prosecutor stepped down following a succession of police raids aimed at probing corruption. Authorities discovered over $20 million in cash across various currencies and seized 74 kilograms of gold bars. The raids targeted multiple locations, including the prosecutor's own home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Top Indonesian Prosecutor Resigned On Saturday After Police Conducted A Series Of Raids Related To Corruption Investigations This Week | Updated: 11-07-2026 08:56 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 08:56 IST
Indonesian Prosecutor Resigns Amid Corruption Raids
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In a significant development, a prominent Indonesian prosecutor resigned this Saturday after a series of police raids linked to corruption investigations.

Authorities targeted several locations, including the prosecutor's residence, uncovering cash exceeding $20 million in multiple currencies and 74 kilograms of gold bars.

The raids reflect ongoing efforts to combat entrenched corruption within Indonesia's legal and governmental institutions.

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