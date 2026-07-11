North Korea Denounces NATO's Military Escalation Post-Summit

North Korea Condemned The United States And Its Allies On Saturday For What It Called Strengthening Military Blocs And Accelerating Arms Buildups After A Nato Summit This Week Pyongyang Accused Nato Leaders Of Portraying North Koreas Exercise Of Its Legitimate Sovereign Rights As A Threat

North Korea lashed out at the United States and allied nations for escalating military partnerships and arms development following the recent NATO summit.

Pyongyang, through its foreign ministry, accused NATO leaders of misrepresenting North Korea's sovereign activities as threats, while increasing arms spending and forging robust military alliances in the Asia-Pacific.

In response, North Korea vowed to fortify its nuclear forces, critiquing the summit as a showcase of NATO's inclination towards war, undermining peace in Europe and the Asia-Pacific, while questioning the nuclear policies of certain NATO affiliates.