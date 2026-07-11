Mitch Duke Bows Out: A Decade of Dedication

Mitch Duke, a prominent Australian soccer striker, retires after a decade-long international career. Duke, who boasts 50 caps, was pivotal in Australia’s 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. Despite helping secure a World Cup berth for 2026, he missed selection for the tournament. Duke reflects fondly on his career achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australia Striker Mitch Duke Has Announced His Retirement From International Soccer | Updated: 11-07-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 09:30 IST
Mitch Duke Bows Out: A Decade of Dedication
retirement

Australia's striker, Mitch Duke, has announced his retirement from international soccer, marking the end of an illustrious career with the Socceroos that spanned over a decade and included 50 international caps.

Duke played a prominent role in Australia's successful 2022 World Cup campaign, notably scoring a decisive header against Tunisia, which clinched the country's first World Cup triumph in 12 years. However, despite contributing to Australia's qualification efforts for the 2026 World Cup by scoring a critical goal against Saudi Arabia, Duke was not included in the final squad for the tournament set to take place in North America.

Expressing deep gratitude and nostalgia for his time with the national team, Duke said, "Growing up, I dreamed of wearing the green and gold. Representing my country in 50 matches was an unimaginable privilege. Scoring in the 2022 FIFA World Cup remains my career's pinnacle."

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