North Korea Condemns US and Allies Post-NATO Summit
North Korea criticized the United States and its allies following a recent NATO summit, accusing them of military expansion and arms buildup. Pyongyang vowed to protect its sovereignty and security, as well as regional peace, through the responsible exercise of its sovereign rights, according to the foreign ministry.
North Korea has issued a strong condemnation of the United States and its allies after the recent NATO summit, accusing them of escalating military alliances and bolstering their armaments, according to the state media outlet KCNA.
The criticism follows a notable increase in military activities and armament support by NATO members, as observed by Pyongyang.
In response, North Korea's foreign ministry emphasized the nation's commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests while ensuring regional peace through the responsible exercise of its sovereign rights.
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