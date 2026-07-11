North Korea Condemns US and Allies Post-NATO Summit

North Korea Condemned The United States And Its Allies On Saturday For What It Called Strengthening Military Blocs And Accelerating Arms Buildups After A Nato Summit This Week

North Korea has issued a strong condemnation of the United States and its allies after the recent NATO summit, accusing them of escalating military alliances and bolstering their armaments, according to the state media outlet KCNA.

The criticism follows a notable increase in military activities and armament support by NATO members, as observed by Pyongyang.

In response, North Korea's foreign ministry emphasized the nation's commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and security interests while ensuring regional peace through the responsible exercise of its sovereign rights.