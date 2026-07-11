Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military on High Alert Against Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he has instructed the military to prepare for strikes against Iran. The directive follows intelligence on threats against the president's life. Trump disclosed via social media that 1,000 missiles are prepared to target Iran if they proceed with any assassination attempts.
In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he had instructed the military to gear up for potential strikes against Iran.
The president's order comes amid concerns over Iranian threats against him, which have been allegedly voiced internationally.
Trump revealed on a social media platform that a total of 1,000 missiles are ready to launch against the Islamic Republic of Iran should any assassination attempt be made against him, reiterating the military's readiness to respond forcefully if necessary.
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