Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military on High Alert Against Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he has instructed the military to prepare for strikes against Iran. The directive follows intelligence on threats against the president's life. Trump disclosed via social media that 1,000 missiles are prepared to target Iran if they proceed with any assassination attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Said On Friday He Had Ordered The Military To Be Prepared To Launch Strikes Against Iran If The Iranian Government Carried Out Or Attempted An Assassination Of The President Missiles Are Locked And Loaded And Aimed At The Islamic Republic Of Iran | Updated: 11-07-2026 09:01 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 09:01 IST
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military on High Alert Against Iran
U.S. President

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he had instructed the military to gear up for potential strikes against Iran.

The president's order comes amid concerns over Iranian threats against him, which have been allegedly voiced internationally.

Trump revealed on a social media platform that a total of 1,000 missiles are ready to launch against the Islamic Republic of Iran should any assassination attempt be made against him, reiterating the military's readiness to respond forcefully if necessary.

TRENDING

1
Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

Mmamoloko Kubayi Urges South Africa to Build AI Around Local Realities

South Africa
2
South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South Africa
3
Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

Trump terminates Election Assistance Commission members

United States
4
OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

OpenAI's AGI deployment chief Fidji Simo to step down after medical leave

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Next Global Health Crisis Is Already Here and It Is Drug-Resistant

AI in African Higher Education: Innovation’s Promise, Inequality’s Warning

Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

South Africa’s Poor Are Banked, But Still Financially Excluded

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026