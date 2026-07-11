Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military on High Alert Against Iran

Us President Donald Trump Said On Friday He Had Ordered The Military To Be Prepared To Launch Strikes Against Iran If The Iranian Government Carried Out Or Attempted An Assassination Of The President Missiles Are Locked And Loaded And Aimed At The Islamic Republic Of Iran

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he had instructed the military to gear up for potential strikes against Iran.

The president's order comes amid concerns over Iranian threats against him, which have been allegedly voiced internationally.

Trump revealed on a social media platform that a total of 1,000 missiles are ready to launch against the Islamic Republic of Iran should any assassination attempt be made against him, reiterating the military's readiness to respond forcefully if necessary.