Statutory Bail Granted to Key Accused in Sabarimala Gold Loss Case

A court granted statutory bail to Unnikrishnan Potty in a second case related to the Sabarimala gold loss. The bail was due to delayed charge sheets. Potty, accused of diverting gold during replating, will be released. Other accused, including Tantri Rajeevaru, await bail decisions.

Updated: 05-02-2026 12:29 IST
Statutory Bail Granted to Key Accused in Sabarimala Gold Loss Case
  • India

A court in Kollam granted statutory bail to Unnikrishnan Potty in connection to the Sabarimala gold loss incident, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing investigation.

The bail was justified as the Special Investigation Team failed to file charge sheets within 90 days. Potty, previously granted bail in a related case, is accused of diverting gold during the replating of sacred temple artifacts.

Meanwhile, attention turns to Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru and K S Baiju, who await decisions on their bail petitions. The Kerala High Court remains cautiously optimistic about the investigation's progress, despite delays. The Enforcement Directorate is also examining potential money laundering links in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

