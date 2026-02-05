Controversy Looms Over Unsubmitted Pune Land Scam Report

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule revealed on Thursday that the committee led by Vikas Kharge has not yet submitted its report on the suspected Pune land scam, dismissing any claims of exoneration at this stage. Media reports had indicated possible relief for Parth Pawar, but Bawankule firmly rebuffed such speculations.

Amadea Enterprises LLP, with Parth Pawar as a majority partner, purchased 40 acres in Pune's Mundhwa for Rs 300 crore. The transaction is under scrutiny since the land is government-owned and should not have been sold, with allegations of a Rs 21 crore stamp duty exemption further complicating matters.

The investigative committee, required to report by December last year, has been repeatedly extended. Social activists like Vijay Kumbhar and Anjali Damania have criticized the delays, urging transparency and accountability while underscoring that the committee's authority may be compromised.

