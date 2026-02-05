End of an Era: Expiry of the New START Treaty

The expiration of the New START Treaty between Russia and the United States leaves the world's largest nuclear arsenals without regulation, sparking concerns over a potential arms race. The treaty, signed in 2010, limited each country to 1,550 nuclear warheads and included comprehensive inspections.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed willingness to adhere to the treaty's conditions for another year, contingent on U.S. cooperation. However, the U.S., under President Donald Trump, has shown reluctance to commit to this extension. This lack of consensus heightens the risk of a global nuclear threat.

Despite the expiration, the Kremlin signals a continued commitment to responsible nuclear policy, emphasizing a balanced approach in response to the evolving security landscape. The situation calls for renewed diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation and forge a path toward future arms control agreements.

