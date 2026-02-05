Tragic Assault: Former Student Attacks Ex-Teacher in Agra

An alleged assault incident in Agra has left a former school teacher seriously injured after a man attacked her with a sharp object, police confirmed on Thursday. The victim is undergoing specialized treatment in a private hospital following the attack on January 20 near Jyoti Tiraha.

The suspect, Akhand Pratap, 24, had a history of stalking and sexually harassing the victim, his former teacher, for nearly three years since Class 12. Despite complaints made during school meetings, the harassment persisted, leading to the victim changing jobs.

Authorities are actively searching for Pratap, who fled the scene after attempting to assault the teacher when she resisted. Community members intervened, but he escaped before law enforcement could apprehend him.

(With inputs from agencies.)