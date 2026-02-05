Left Menu

Tragic Assault: Former Student Attacks Ex-Teacher in Agra

A former student allegedly assaulted his ex-school teacher with a sharp object in Agra, leaving her seriously injured. This attack follows years of stalking and harassment. The accused, Akhand Pratap, is currently absconding as authorities conduct a manhunt. The victim is receiving specialized treatment at a private hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mainpuri | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:01 IST
An alleged assault incident in Agra has left a former school teacher seriously injured after a man attacked her with a sharp object, police confirmed on Thursday. The victim is undergoing specialized treatment in a private hospital following the attack on January 20 near Jyoti Tiraha.

The suspect, Akhand Pratap, 24, had a history of stalking and sexually harassing the victim, his former teacher, for nearly three years since Class 12. Despite complaints made during school meetings, the harassment persisted, leading to the victim changing jobs.

Authorities are actively searching for Pratap, who fled the scene after attempting to assault the teacher when she resisted. Community members intervened, but he escaped before law enforcement could apprehend him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

