Treasury Tensions: Trump's $10 Billion Lawsuit

In a bold move, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent clarified that if President Donald Trump's $10 billion lawsuit against the Treasury and the IRS goes through, the settlement would be drawn from the Treasury's general account. His remarks came during a press briefing on Thursday.

Bessent, however, underscored that he has not engaged in any discussions with either President Trump or his representatives regarding the lawsuit, asserting that it falls under the jurisdiction of the Justice Department. Consequently, he awaits directives from them concerning his potential involvement in issuing any settlement payment, should Trump win the case.

The lawsuit, instigated by Trump last week, confronts the IRS and Treasury over the controversial release of his tax returns to the media during 2019 and 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)