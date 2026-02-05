Suspended: Deputy SP Kalpana Verma's Alleged Financial Misconduct

In a significant development, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kalpana Verma from Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district has been suspended over allegations of financial irregularities.

The state government's order followed a preliminary inquiry that accused Verma of illicit financial benefits, position misuse, and acquiring assets beyond known income sources.

The investigation initiated after a Raipur businessman complained about Verma's acceptance of money and gifts, and sharing of confidential Department information. Verma has categorically denied these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)