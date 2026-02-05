Suspended: Deputy SP Kalpana Verma's Alleged Financial Misconduct
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kalpana Verma from Dantewada, Chhattisgarh, faces suspension over alleged financial misconduct. Accusations include illicit financial gain, misuse of position, and disproportionate assets. A Raipur-based businessman claims Verma accepted money and gifts, and shared confidential information. Verma refutes all allegations.
In a significant development, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kalpana Verma from Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district has been suspended over allegations of financial irregularities.
The state government's order followed a preliminary inquiry that accused Verma of illicit financial benefits, position misuse, and acquiring assets beyond known income sources.
The investigation initiated after a Raipur businessman complained about Verma's acceptance of money and gifts, and sharing of confidential Department information. Verma has categorically denied these allegations.
