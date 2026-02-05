Left Menu

Global Energy Giants Compete for Lukoil's Coveted Assets

Lukoil's global assets are attracting bids from major companies, including Chevron and Carlyle. Despite initial agreements, negotiations continue with various parties amid U.S. sanctions. The $22 billion portfolio has drawn interest from Exxon Mobil and others, requiring approval from OFAC, the Kremlin, and the Russian central bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 20:47 IST
Global Energy Giants Compete for Lukoil's Coveted Assets

Intense competition surrounds the sale of Lukoil's global assets, with energy giants such as Chevron and Carlyle expressing interest. Despite preliminary agreements, negotiations are ongoing, fueled by the U.S. Treasury's imposed sanctions that press for peace with Ukraine.

The $22 billion asset portfolio has caught the attention of a spectrum of companies, with significant interest from notable players like Exxon Mobil and controversial figures like Bernd Bergmair. Multiple potential buyers are in the mix, each needing approval from various government bodies.

Carlyle's current agreement excludes assets in Kazakhstan and seeks partnerships with prominent funds like Abu Dhabi's Mubadala and the U.S. Development Finance Corporation. Meanwhile, an innovative consortium plan involving frozen shares is on the table, reflecting the complex landscape of this high-stakes deal.

TRENDING

1
TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

TrumpRx.gov Debut: A New Era for Prescription Discounts?

 Global
2
U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

U.S. Boosts Aid to Cuba Amid Oil Tensions

 Global
3
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown

Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slo...

 Thailand
4
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election

Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Elec...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026