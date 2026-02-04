Kailash Yatra Assets Outsourced: A Move to Boost Revenue

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah disclosed this Wednesday that the Sungli yatri base camp and rain shelter sheds for the Kailash yatra have been outsourced. This situation, Abdullah claims, was inherited by his administration. The outsourcing started with a three-year contract and then extended to ten years, causing significant debate among assembly members.

In response to BJP MLA Dalerp Singh, Abdullah clarified that Rs 279.83 lakh had been spent on developing infrastructure for the Kailash Kund Yatra. He noted that the outsourcing agreements in 2017 and 2024 included annual payments with incremental escalations to strengthen Bhaderwah Development Authority's revenue base.

Abdullah assured that these measures were necessary to support the authority's daily functions, including maintaining parks and tourist facilities. Plans for additional infrastructure enhancements at key tourist sites are underway, according to Bhaderwah's Executive Engineer.

