Dollar Holds Strong Amid AI Spending Concerns and Yen Ahead of Japan Elections

The U.S. dollar sustained its strength near a two-week high on Friday, marking its most robust weekly rise since November. This performance highlights investors' concerns over excessive spending on artificial intelligence, a factor contributing to a dramatic selloff in technology stocks. Additionally, political dynamics in Japan have given the yen a boost, with national elections set for Sunday.

The announcement of Kevin Warsh as the nominee for Federal Reserve Chair appears to have reduced fears regarding central bank independence without immediate rate cuts. Despite diminishing U.S. Treasury yields and weaker-than-expected job data, investor appetite for the dollar remains strong, awaiting the upcoming payrolls report.

Meanwhile, the yen improved to 156.74, with upcoming Japanese elections adding pressure on markets. Analysts speculate that an electoral win for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi could impact Japan's fiscal policies and currency markets globally. Amidst these uncertainties, the euro and sterling show varied reactions, reflecting ongoing economic shifts across the globe.

