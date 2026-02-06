Left Menu

Major Ganja Bust in Kozhikode: Arrest Made

Police have arrested a man named Jamsheer P and seized 41.5 kg of ganja from his car in Kozhikode. The contraband, sourced from Odisha, was intercepted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force, leading to Jamsheer's arrest under the NDPS Act.

Kozhikode police apprehended a man, Jamsheer P, and confiscated 41.5 kg of ganja from his car on Thursday night. The apprehension was conducted at Pattalamukku by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force.

According to the police, Jamsheer was involved in multiple narcotics cases and was transporting the contraband from Odisha to Kozhikode.

Charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Jamsheer is set to be presented in magistrate court following his formal arrest.

