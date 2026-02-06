Major Ganja Bust in Kozhikode: Arrest Made

Kozhikode police apprehended a man, Jamsheer P, and confiscated 41.5 kg of ganja from his car on Thursday night. The apprehension was conducted at Pattalamukku by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force.

According to the police, Jamsheer was involved in multiple narcotics cases and was transporting the contraband from Odisha to Kozhikode.

Charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Jamsheer is set to be presented in magistrate court following his formal arrest.

