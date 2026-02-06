Supreme Court Rejects Jan Suraaj Party's Plea on Bihar Elections

The Supreme Court, on Friday, declined to entertain the Jan Suraaj Party's plea challenging the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections process. The party, founded by former political strategist Prashant Kishor, had accused the Bihar government of influencing voters through alleged misuse of a welfare scheme.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, accompanied by Justice Joymalya Bagchi, addressed the plea which claimed that the Bihar government violated the Model Code of Conduct by transferring Rs 10,000 to female beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana after the election schedule was released.

The court advised the party, represented by senior advocate C U Singh, to approach the Patna High Court since the issue concerned a single state. The Jan Suraaj Party alleged that the state handed out Rs 15,600 crore prior to the polls, disrupting fair political competition.

