Thane Civic Body's Property Tax Shortfall Sparks Strict Measures
The Thane civic body missed its property tax collection target by over Rs 200 crore for 2025-26, collecting only Rs 556.19 crore against a target of Rs 841 crore. Commissioner Saurabh Rao has ordered strict actions against defaulters, including water supply cessation and property seizures.
The Thane city's civic body is grappling with a significant shortfall in property tax collections for the fiscal year 2025-26. Officials disclosed that Rs 556.19 crore was collected, falling short of the Rs 841 crore target by over Rs 200 crore.
In a decisive response, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has mandated stringent measures to ensure compliance. These include halting water supply to defaulters in residential areas and seizing non-compliant commercial properties.
The Majiwada-Manpada ward emerged as the top contributor with Rs 175.01 crore, followed by Vartak Nagar and Naupada-Kopri. Special tax payment camps in housing complexes are planned to boost revenue collections.
