Thane Civic Body's Property Tax Shortfall Sparks Strict Measures

The Thane city's civic body is grappling with a significant shortfall in property tax collections for the fiscal year 2025-26. Officials disclosed that Rs 556.19 crore was collected, falling short of the Rs 841 crore target by over Rs 200 crore.

In a decisive response, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has mandated stringent measures to ensure compliance. These include halting water supply to defaulters in residential areas and seizing non-compliant commercial properties.

The Majiwada-Manpada ward emerged as the top contributor with Rs 175.01 crore, followed by Vartak Nagar and Naupada-Kopri. Special tax payment camps in housing complexes are planned to boost revenue collections.

