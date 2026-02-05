Left Menu

Modi Lashes Out at Congress: A Battle of Words in Indian Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress party for its inability to accept electoral defeat and accused it of insults and double standards. Modi asserted that his achievements and blessings protect him from opposition slander. He emphasized his government's accomplishments in development and international partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:32 IST
In a fiery exchange in Indian politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fierce attack on the Congress party. He accused the opposition of being unable to accept repeated election losses and of engaging in double standards, questioning their adherence to constitutional values.

Modi highlighted his own accomplishments, including constitutional changes and anti-terrorism efforts, which he claims protect him from opposition criticism. He dismissed Congress's rhetoric, asserting his support from millions of citizens as his protective shield.

Focusing on his administration's successes, Modi emphasized India's burgeoning economic partnerships with global powers and the nation's rise in development metrics, positioning India as a future leader on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

