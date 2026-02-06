Left Menu

Germany Eyes Social Media Age Restrictions Amid Rising Concerns

Germany's Christian Democrat Union is contemplating setting a minimum age of 16 for social media use, inspired by Australia's earlier move. The proposal, backed by party members, seeks to protect children from online harm. A decision will be discussed at the CDU's upcoming national conference.

Updated: 06-02-2026 13:48 IST
In response to concerns over the impact of social media on minors, Germany's largest party, the Christian Democrat Union (CDU), is considering implementing stricter access restrictions for those under 16 years of age. The initiative reflects a growing trend in Europe following Australia's precedent-setting ban last year.

The influential labor wing head of the CDU, Dennis Radtke, has expressed support for age limits, citing social media's rapid advancement and its challenges in media literacy. A proposal to be debated at the CDU's forthcoming national conference emphasizes mandatory age verification as integral to protecting youth.

The motion suggests that platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook could be affected. With cyberbullying, online harassment, and disinformation posing serious threats, the CDU is rallying support for tangible action to ensure a safer digital environment for young users.

